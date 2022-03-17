Trump Will Be Fuming As Zelensky Chief Of Staff Says No President Has Done More For Ukraine Than Biden

President Zelensky’s Chief of Staff said that no president has done more for Ukraine than Biden, which is a direct counter to Trump.
Video:
Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andiry Yermak told CNN’s New Day:
The Chief of Staff’s comments were a direct rebuttal to Trump’s false claims that he strengthened NATO and provided military aid to Ukraine, “It was me that got Ukraine the very effective anti-tank busters (Javelins) when the previous Administration was sending blankets.”
Trump got impeached the first time for withholding military aid to Ukraine as part of a plot to blackmail them into creating false dirt about Joe Biden.
No president has done more for Ukraine than Biden, and if the Ukrainians win this war, it will be because the current president stepped up and led the world in supporting Ukraine.
Trump is trying to rewrite history by the Ukrainian government is making sure that the world knows the truth.
