Biden Warns China Not To Bail Out Putin In Ukraine

President Biden warned China not to provide any help assistance to Russia in their invasion of Ukraine.

According to the White House readout of Biden’s call with Xi:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The conversation focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. President Biden outlined the views of the United States and our Allies and partners on this crisis. President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.

The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries. The President reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo. The two leaders tasked their teams to follow up on today’s conversation in the critical period ahead.

Biden laid out the consequences for China of what the US response would be if the Chinese provided aid and support to the Russians in their invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese released their own readout of the call decrying the sanctions, which made it clear that they also do not want to be sanctioned.

The US and Ukraine don’t need China to oppose Putin. They only need the Chinese not to help Russia.

Biden has handled the crisis masterfully, and if he keeps China on the sidelines, it will be a win for Ukraine.