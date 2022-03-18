JD Vance Sided With Putin And Now He May Lose The Ohio Senate GOP Primary

Now Republicans are asking if Vance was canceled because of his controversial declaration about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Vance said, “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

Whether this led to Vance’s cancellation is related to a larger unresolved issue. Vance’s Senate candidacy is struggling — he trails multiple GOP primary rivals — and it might ultimately get canceled entirely by GOP primary voters when they choose a nominee this spring.

Vance is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel and at one time looked like he was not only going to win the Ohio Senate Republican primary but also the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman in November.

JD Vance is currently stuck in third place in the latest Fox News Poll of the state. He trails Mike Gibbons by 11 points and Josh Mandel by 9 points. Part of the issue for Vance is that he decided to go the Trump/Putin GOP route with his campaign. He dumped the Hillbilly Elegy right-wing populism and became another right-wing extremist in a suit backed by a billionaire who refuses to condemn Putin.

Vance bet on Putin and Trump and gamble to cost him the GOP Senate primary in Ohio.