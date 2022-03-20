Trump Should Worry After Liz Cheney Makes An Ominous Statement About The 1/6 Investigation

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on Sunday that the Committee had not uncovered a single thing that makes her less worried about what Trump has done.

On Meet The Press, Chuck Todd asked Cheney if the 1/6 Committee with have new information in its final report.

The Wyoming Congresswoman answered:

I think certainly our first priority is to make recommendations and we’re looking at things like do we need enhanced criminal penalties for the kind of supreme dereliction of duties that you saw with President Trump when he refused to tell the mob to go home after he had provoked that attack on the Capitol.

So there will be legislative recommendations, and there certainly will be information, and I can tell you that I have not learned a single thing since I’ve been on this Committee that has made me less concerned or less worried about the gravity of the situation and that President Trump took and refused to take while the attack was underway.

Rep. Cheney’s statement shows why Trump is so worried. The fact that the Committee has been investigating for a year and has not found a single reassuring fact about Trump’s behavior during the 1/6 attack/Trump’s effort to overturn the election.

The 1/6 Committee is looking to put together a bombshell report, and it appears that it will be damning for Trump and his party of coup enablers.