Mitch McConnell Walks Away When Asked To Condemn Accused Wife And Child Beater Eric Greitens

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to respond to reporters’ questions when asked about accusations that Senate candidate Eric Greitens beat his wife and children.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

McConnell no comment on Greitens and would not respond to any questions on if the Missouri Senate candidate should drop out. He walked in silence without saying anything. McConnell often ignores hallway questions but periodically engages when he wants to weigh in — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 21, 2022

If there were a time for McConnell to “weigh in,” as Raju put it, it would be when one of his party’s Senate candidates is accused by his ex-wife of abusing her and their children.

The time to walk away silently is not when your party could end up nominating a domestic abuser as its Senate candidate in Missouri.

Each time one wants to believe that the Republican Party has hit rock bottom and could not possibly show less moral backbone or courage, they find a way to sink even lower.

Mitch McConnell could have easily said that there is no place in his Senate caucus for people who are accused of acts of domestic violence. He could have condemned violence against women and children.

McConnell could have said a lot of decent normal human being things, and they all would have been better than what he did by saying nothing

If Greitens is the Republican nominee, Democrats will have a chance to win that seat. Missouri Republicans have managed to do the impossible. They have found a potential Senate candidate worse than Josh Hawley.