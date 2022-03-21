Someone Leaked The Real Number Of Russian Troops Killed In Ukraine To The Russian People

Someone in Russia leaked the real number of Russian military members killed and injured in Ukraine to the Russian people.

Someone leaked the real numbers to a pro-Kremlin tabloid:

Komsomolskaya Pravda, the pro-Kremlin tabloid, says that according to Russian ministry of defense numbers, 9,861 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine and 16,153 were injured. The last official Russian KIA figure, on March 2, was 498. Fascinating that someone posted the leaked number. pic.twitter.com/LHrBWIQ49z — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 21, 2022

Putin’s war is approaching 10,000 Russian military deaths in less than a month. In 20 years in Afghanistan, the US suffered 1,910 combat deaths, and more than 20,000 troops were wounded. In a matter of days or weeks, Russia has had more troops wounded in less than two months than the United States had in 20 years in Afghanistan. In Iraq, the US had 3,519 combat deaths and 30,222 injuries.

Unless Putin will end his war immediately, Russia will suffer more combat deaths and injuries than the US did in its last two wars.

The Truth Is Leaking Out To The Russian People

Each day television shows the horrors being inflicted on the people of Ukraine, but Putin is having a difficult time keeping his own people in the dark. The Russian dictator’s propaganda is starting to crumble inside the country.

The Russian people are learning that they too are losing loved ones and paying a heavy cost for a war that was the choice of one man.

The truth is leading out, and it seems to be only a matter of time before the Russian people figure out the truth about Putin’s war.