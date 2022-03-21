Ted Cruz Turns Stomachs By Defending Accused Sexual Predator SCOTUS Nominees Thomas and Kavanaugh At Jackson Hearing

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) chose to use his open statement at Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing to defend Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

Video:

Ted Cruz calls Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations "teenage dating habits," as he tries and fails to deliver a 2024 presidential campaign stump speech instead of an opening statement at a Supreme Court nominee confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/5AoHRuHvpZ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 21, 2022

Cruz said:

It is only one side of the aisle that what happened with Justice Clarence Thomas was so reprehensible that as the president who nominated him, President George Herbert Walker Bush wrote at the time, quote, what’s happening to Clarence Thomas is just plain horrible. All the groups who tried to beat him up are trying to destroy a decent man, ugly process and one can see clearly why so many good people elect to stay out of public life. As Justice Thomas observed in that hearing, what happened there was to use his words, a high-tech lynching. And I would note the chairman who presided over that disgrace was Joe Biden.

And then most of the members of this committee remember the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh. One of the lowest moments in the history of this committee, where Democrats on this committee sat on allegations, didn’t refer them to the FBI, didn’t ask for investigations, hid them and then leaked them against the wishes of the complainants. And we began a circus that featured Spartacus moments, featured such nuts as Michael Avenatti who was breathlessly described for months by CNN as a possible Democratic presidential candidate that’s before presumably he became a felon in recent months.

Judge Jackson, I can assure you that your hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior. No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. No one is going to ask you with mock severity, do you like beer? That’s not to say this hearing should be nonsubstantive and non-vigorous. In this hearing, this committee has a responsibility to focus on issues, to focus on your record, to focus on substance. To do our very best to ascertain what kind of justice you would be.

The circus that Ted Cruz was complaining about never actually happened because the FBI later admitted that the investigation into Kavanaugh was a Trump White House sham.

Ted Cruz used his opening statement at the confirmation hearing for potentially the first African-American woman Supreme Court justice in American history to complain about how poorly men who were accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault were treated at their SCOTUS confirmation hearings.

Cruz’s remarks were stomach-turning and a reminder of why this nation needs more women in positions of power like Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court.