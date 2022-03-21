The Truckers In The DC Convoy Are Dropping Like Flies With What Sounds Like COVID

Truckers in the DC convoy that is protesting masks and vaccines are now getting very sick with something that sounds like COVID.

Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast tweeted:

Today out in Hagerstown, more and more truckers with The People's Convoy have complained about becoming sick with a bad cough. One streamer, "OTR Survival," evened up going to an urgent care, and described the illness as getting "hit by a bus." — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022

I am not saying that these truckers have COVID, but do you know what happens when a lot of unvaccinated people get together in close quarters?

The odds that they get and spread COVID go up dramatically.

The leader of the trucker convoy looks really smart by making the decision to go home and take a break.

I am not a doctor. I don’t play one on TV, but we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and the people who are getting sick are bragging about not being vaccinated.

One does not have to have a medical degree to guess that some of these folks might have COVID.

The truckers have been defeated by rain and traffic jams, so it is not shocking that some mystery illness that can’t be called COVID for certain would be wiping them out.

The truckers drove laps around DC, and all they got for their trouble was possible cases of COVID.