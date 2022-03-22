DC Convoy Truckers Are Peeing Themselves While Stuck In Traffic

The DC trucker convoy members are complaining that keep stuck in traffic and are having to pee their pants.
The truckers are angry over peeing themselves while stuck in traffic, so they want to perform citizens arrests on DC drivers and even police officers.
Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast tweeted:
Coleman claims convoy lawyers are looking into it. As to the arrest reasoning: truckers speaking with Coleman say that other truckers haven't been able to "go to the bathroom" while circling the Beltway, which has left "people hav[ing] actually pissed their pants!"
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 22, 2022
The truckers are getting sick with something that could be COVID. Their leader quit and went home, and now they are mad because they are peeing their pants while stuck in traffic, so they want to start illegally trying to arrest DC drivers and even Metro police officers.
