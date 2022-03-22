Disney Employees Plan Walk Out Over Florida’s Don’t Say Gay Bill

Disney and Pixar employees plan to stage a walkout as they are calling for more action from Disney against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Human Rights Campaign provided a statement on the walkout to PoliticusUSA:

Today, LGBTQ+ employees and their allies at the Walt Disney Company are organizing a staff walkout to call for more meaningful action to stop Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill. The walkout, an example of employees demanding more from their leaders, comes as employees at two Disney-owned entities recently took commendable actions in support of the LGTBQ+ community. During ESPN’s coverage of the women’s tournament on Sunday, announcers Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck observed a moment of silence to express their opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill, as well as anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in states across the country. And Pixar has restored a same-sex kiss in the upcoming feature film “Light Year,” after it had previously been removed.

Employees’ public outcry, alongside the Human Rights Campaign’s announcement rejecting Disney’s donation until they take meaningful action, led to CEO Bob Chapek apologizing to his employees and committing to suspend all political giving in Florida. HRC has been in touch with Chapek and other leaders at Disney in recent days about how Disney can take meaningful action to support its employees and speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida and in states across the country.

Disney has immense power in Florida and everywhere else. One of the biggest media/entertainment companies in the world has only so far suspended all political donations to both Democrats and Republicans, which is a terrible move because the discriminatory legislation is coming from Republicans.

More Disney employees need to walk out because Disney’s lackluster response is enabling Republicans to pursue an agenda of hate.

Ron DeSantis is preparing a 2024 presidential campaign platform of hate, and companies like Disney have the power to stop him if they choose to do so.