GOP Sen. Mike Braun Says The Supreme Court Should Not Have Nationally Legalized Interracial Marriage

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told reporters that he believes that the Supreme Court should never have legalized interracial marriage.

The quote from Braun:

.@SenatorBraun told reporters today the issue of abortion should be left to states to decide. In a follow-up, he said the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't have legalized interracial marriage nationally. Instead it should have been up to individual states. — Niki Kelly (@nkellyatJG) March 22, 2022

Braun’s argument is one step away from suggesting that the states should be allowed to bring back slavery if they want. In Sen. Braun’s view, there should be no federalizing authority. Braun isn’t arguing a conservative position. He is arguing for the Articles of Confederation.

A woman should not be facing a potential prison term for exercising her healthcare rights. People should be able to marry each other, no matter what race they are.

It would be difficult to find a more racist public statement from a sitting US Senator in recent memory.

When some in the Republican Party try to tell the American people that the GOP is not racist, remind them that they have a sitting US Senator on their side of the aisle who believes that interracial marriage should not be nationally legal.