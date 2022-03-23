Madeleine Albright Warned America About Fascism Before Her Death

The first woman to be Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has passed away at age 84. She spent her final years in part warning and educating America about fascism.

Albright wrote a fantastic book called Fascism: A Warning in 2018. She was far ahead of the curve and anticipated the threat of authoritarian and anti-democracy movements around the world.

In a 2018 interview with NPR, Albright said that Trump was “the most anti-democratic leader that I have studied in American history.”

She continued, “We’re not fulfilling the role that we’re supposed to,” she says of the United States today. “I believe very much that democracy in the United States is resilient [and] that people can be skeptical about things that are going on, but I really am afraid that we are taking things for granted.”

Albright is being fondly remembered by friends like Norm Ornstein:

Madeleine Albright was my friend; we worked together on the Times Mirror/Pew Research Center studies and more. She was a path-breaking, remarkable person, with great good humor, including about herself. May her memory be a blessing. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 23, 2022

Madeleine Albright had a serious warning for the country that she loved about the fragility of democracy. The best way to honor the life and work of former Sec. Albright is to learn from her and heed that warning.

She lived a great 84 years, but now it is time for the rest of us to learn the lessons that Sec. Albright sought to teach us. As a nation of Americans, we must cherish and fight to protect our democracy from those who seek to destroy it.

Albright’s legacy should include a healthy and thriving US democracy.