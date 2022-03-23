Manhattan Prosecutor Who Resigned Says Trump Is Guilty Of Numerous Felonies

Former Manhattan Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz said in his resignation letter that Trump is guilty of numerous felonies.

The New York Times obtained the resignation letter and reported:

One of the senior Manhattan prosecutors who investigated Donald J. Trump believed that the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations” and that it was “a grave failure of justice” not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.

….

Mr. Pomerantz and Mr. Dunne planned to charge Mr. Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements — a felony in New York State.

….

Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., had decided in his final days in office to move toward an indictment, leaving Mr. Trump just weeks away from likely criminal charges.

Bragg’s decision not to indict Trump could come back to haunt the nation if the twice impeached failed former president ever finds his way back into power.

The documents and evidence are in the position of prosecutors. Publicly reported information makes it clear that Trump was inflating his assets to get loans, and deflating the same assets to avoid paying taxes.

Trump was engaged in felonious behavior, and if the DA is too scared of losing to prosecute him then Manhattan needs a better DA.

An indictment of Trump would have been a circus. It would have rivaled the OJ Simpson trial as the trial of the century.

The decision not to pursue an indictment is both mystifying and enraging.