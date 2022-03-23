Rep. Mo Brooks Just Dropped A Bombshell Allegation On Trump

After Trump rescinded his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama Senate race, Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind the 2020 election and put him back in the White House.

Mo Brooks Accuses Trump Of Asking Him To Rescind The 2020 Election

Brooks said in a statement replying to Trump pulling his endorsement:

President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict, and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.

I’ve told President Trump the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement. But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man.

Brooks Is Confirming Trump’s Coup Plot

Mo Brooks had his Trump endorsement rescinded, so now he appears to be confirming that Trump wanted Congress to overturn the election and return him to the White House.

Trump has expressed the belief before that he thinks that the 2020 election can be rescinded and he can be returned to the White House. It is pretty clear that he is getting this nonsense from MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell.

The 2020 election can’t be rescinded. Donald Trump can’t be returned to office.

Trump knows that he can’t win a free and fair election, so he looking for a way to cheat himself back into the White House.

The Department of Justice needs to be talking to Brooks, because he seems to have a lot of information, and after Trump withdrew his endorsement, he might be ready to talk.