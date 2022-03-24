Another House Republican Bites The Dust As Jeff Fortenberry Convicted Of 3 Felonies

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) was convicted of three felonies related to lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations.

The AP reported:

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

A federal jury in LA deliberated about two hours before finding the nine-term Republican guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements. Fortenberry was charged after sitting for two interviews with FBI agents who were investigating the donor, Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

Last year, Fortenberry accused Democrats of carrying out an attack to take him out with felony charges, all the while ignoring the fact that he created the felony charges by lying to the FBI multiple times. Fortenberry wasn’t well known nationally, but he was a big name in Nebraska Republican circles.

Each of the felonies that the congressman was convicted of carries a five-year prison term. The corrupt Republican Party has shown what it is about again.

Trump has remade the party in his corrupt image, and now one of his followers is going to prison.