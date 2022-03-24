Biden Boots Dr. Oz And Herschel Walker Off Of President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition

President Biden has booted Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker off of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition because they can’t be on the Council and run for office.

CNN reported:

President Joe Biden has formally asked two Trump-appointed members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition to resign from their posts or be terminated.

….

It’s against the Biden administration’s policy for federal candidates to serve on presidential boards, according to a White House official. The official said letters to Oz and Walker were sent Wednesday requesting their resignations by 6 p.m.

Walker and Oz are violating the Hatch Act by servicing on the Council and running in a partisan election. Oz and Walker are considered special government employees and are bound by the Hatch Act.

President Biden is restoring ethics to the White House and cleaning up the swampy cesspool of corruption that was left behind by Donald Trump. If Walker and Oz want to continue to serve on the President’s Council, they can continue to do so by ending their Senate campaigns.

Otherwise, they can hit the road.