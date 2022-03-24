Posted on by Jason Easley

Cruz, Hawley, Graham, And Cotton Don’t Show Up For ABA Debunking Their Smears Of Judge Jackson

Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, and Tom Cotton smeared Judge Jackson and didn’t even bother to show up to the ABA testimony debunking their lies.

According to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

The ABA Executive Board testified that they were surprised to find that there were no complaints from liberals, conservatives, prosecutors, or defense lawyers from Judge Jackson:

Our own Sarah Jones pointed out that it speaks to the motives of Cruz and the others that they didn’t show up:

It is almost like the Republicans who smeared Jackson only cared about carrying out their baseless attacks, and then once the hit job was done, they had no interest in doing their jobs as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and sticking around to hear the facts.

The ugly attacks on Judge Jackson were led by a couple of Senators with 2024 ambitions (Cruz and Cotton) and another who desperately wants to be president someday (Josh Hawley).

The behavior of some of the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee was disgraceful, and it is even more contemptible that they lacked the decency to show up and hear the experts deliver the facts to counter the three days of lies that they previously put on display.