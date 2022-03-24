Sandy Hook Families Call For Alex Jones To Be Arrested If He Fails To Show Up To Testify

6.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Alex Jones has not shown up to testify at a Sandy Hook victims lawsuit, and the families are calling for his arrest if he does not testify on Thursday.

Via: The AP:

Infowars host Alex Jones failed to show up and testify under oath at a deposition Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, leading the families’ lawyer to call for Jones’ arrest if he doesn’t appear again Thursday.

….

Bellis on Wednesday ordered Jones to appear at the deposition Thursday and warned he would be in contempt of her order if he doesn’t show. She denied a request by the families’ lawyer, Christopher Mattei, to issue an arrest order to have Jones brought to the proceeding if he fails to attend again, but said Mattei could seek to subpoena Jones and request sanctions against him.

The families’ lawyer said that he would seek a subpoena in Texas if the judge does not grant his arrest order in Connecticut. Jones was found liable for damages in November, and a trial is set for later in the summer to determine damages.

Alex Jones spent years disparaging the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting and their families with conspiracy theories claiming that the shooting that killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were kids between six and seven years old.

Jones is now attempting to avoid paying the families by dodging the lawsuit. He should be held accountable for his words and actions, and if that means arresting him, then the judge needs to grant the order and make sure that some degree of justice is done.