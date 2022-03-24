Text Messages Bust Ginni Thomas In Plot To Overturn The Election

The messages, which do not directly reference Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court, show for the first time how Ginni Thomas used her access to Trump’s inner circle to promote and seek to guide the president’s strategy to overturn the election results – and how receptive and grateful Meadows said he was to receive her advice. Among Thomas’s stated goals in the messages was for lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted incendiary and unsupported claims about the election, to be “the lead and the face” of Trump’s legal team.

According to Sidney Powell, a major piece of the plot to overturn the election was to get the case to the Supreme Court where Ginni Thomas’s husband would be waiting to rule for Donald Trump,

The wife of a Supreme Court Justice was involved in the plot to overturn a presidential election. The corruption of Clarence and Ginni Thomas has been well documented. Ginni Thomas has been trying to detach herself from the events of 1/6 by claiming that she went to Trump’s “Stop The Steal” rally but left early.

The text messages tell a much different story. Ginni Thomas was involved in the plot, and she likely knew that her text messages were coming out, so she tried to get ahead of the story.

It didn’t work.