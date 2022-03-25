It Takes A Felony Conviction For Kevin McCarthy To Think A House Republican Should Resign

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy finally said he thinks a House Republican should resign after Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was convicted of lying to the FBI.

Politico reported that McCarthy said at the House Republican retreat in Florida: “I think when someone’s convicted, it’s time to resign. I am going to discuss with him today. I think he had his day in court. I think if he wants to appeal he can do that as a private citizen,”

We now know Kevin McCarthy’s line in the sand. House Republicans can stay in their seats if they support the attack on the Capitol. House Republicans will face no consequences if they are accused of participating in Trump’s coup. Kevin McCarthy will even keep a House Republican around if they are accused of child sex trafficking.

However, McCarthy draws the line at being convicted of a felony.

According to McCarthy, being charged with a felony is not enough. A House Republican has to be convicted to lose his support.

Kevin McCarthy has no values, which is why he should never be the Speaker of the House.