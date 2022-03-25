Manchin Will Vote to Confirm Jackson for SCOTUS

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) announced he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, increasing the likelihood that she will be confirmed overall.

“After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin said in a statement.

“During our meeting, she was warm and gracious. On top of her impressive resume, she has the temperament to make an exceptional jurist… I am confident Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court Justice,” Manchin added.

If all 50 Democrats vote to confirm Jackson, then Democrats will not need to court any Republican votes to win her confirmation. Democrats hope to vote to confirm Jackson by early next month. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4.

Other Republicans, however, say that the confirmation hearings have done little to sway their opinions about Jackson.

“I think the read out from the members who have been in the hearing room for those of us who haven’t been in the hearing room is that she’s not changing minds,” said Senator John Thune (R-S.D.), who is the No. 2 Senate Republican.

He added: “They were thinking that she might win people over. I think if anything a closer examination of her record … has probably moved some of our members in the opposite direction.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would likely oppose the nomination.

“After studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” McConnell said.