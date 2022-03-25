Video Shows DC Convoy Truckers Assaulting A Biker Who Flipped Them Off

A group of DC convoy truckers assaulted a biker who flipped them off as they are growing increasingly frustrated with their failed protest.

Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast tweeted:

The Daily Beast has obtained exclusive footage of the March 16th incident on the 14th St. bridge, where after a biker flipped off a truck driver with The People’s Convoy, the biker's head was slammed into the ground — following truckers allegedly stealing his bike keys. pic.twitter.com/QchuIwCkKv — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 25, 2022

A bunch of people who were told by Fox News and conservative media that they were patriots is lashing out with violence when they get out into the real world and find out what people really think of them.

The truckers are a joke. They are driving in circles and peeing themselves. These people aren’t patriots. They are man-babies who are still upset that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Many older white male Trump supporters tied their masculinity and power to supporting Trump. When the former twice impeached president was rejected by the voters, they felt rejected and enraged.

Republicans and conservative media hoped that they could replicate the chaos that truckers caused in Ottawa in the United States, but the opposite has happened. The truckers have struggled to get into DC and have been largely ignored even by conservative media, which lost interest once it became clear that the truckers were not about to cause chaos or inspire a national movement.

Just like their hero Trump, they turned to violence because they could not accept irrelevance and defeat.