Biden Drops The Hammer On Putin: “Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia”

An emotional President Biden declared in Warsaw, Poland that Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.

Biden said:

The brave Ukrainian people are showing the power of many is greater than the will of any one dictator. In this hour, let’s the words of Pope John Paul today never, ever give up hope. Never doubt. Never tire. Never be discouraged. Be not afraid. A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase people’s love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will to be free.

Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. People refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. We will have a different A brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, and Decency and dignity, and freedom remain in power.

Biden is matching the backbone and fight of the Ukrainian people with a coalition that is resolved to defeat Putin and make sure that the Russians never take control of Ukraine.

Earlier in his address, the President spoke to the Russian people and told them that he knows that they don’t want war and that the United States stands with those Russians who want peace.

Biden’s Address Was A Master Class In US Global Leadership

President Biden inspired and lead. The American people must notice the difference between the previous President, who spent time destroying alliances and being led around by autocrats and dictators, and President Biden, who is using American power and prestige to mobilize most of the world to fight for democracy.

Biden has shown extraordinary leadership during the crisis, and his address made it clear which side is winning the war in Ukraine while dropping the hammer on Putin’s dictatorial dreams.

