Even Fox Doesn’t Buy It, When Rick Scott Claims His Plan Doesn’t Raise Taxes On A Majority Of Americans

Sen. Rick Scott dumbfounded Fox News Sunday when he claimed that his plan to raise taxes on a majority of Americans doesn’t do that.

Video:

Transcript via Fox News Sunday:

ROBERTS: All right. Let’s switch to politics now because there’s a lot that we’ve got to look forward to between now and November 8th. You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America. Two of the big points are, quote: All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.

It also says: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.

So, that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

Why would you propose something like that in an election year?

SCOTT: Sure. John, that’s, of course, the Democrat talking points. It’s —

(CROSSTALK)

ROBERTS: No, it’s in the plan. It’s in the plan.

SCOTT: Well, but here’s — but here’s this thing about reality for a second.

(CROSSTALK)

ROBERTS: But, Senator, Senator, hang on, it’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.

SCOTT: Also in the plan, it says we ought to, every year, talk about exactly how we’re going to fix Medicare and Social Security.

Here’s what’s happening. No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare or Social Security, but what we’re doing is we don’t even talk about it. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years.

I think we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs. Every program that we care about, we ought to stop and take the time to preserve those programs.

Rick Scott Was Lying. His Plan Raises Taxes And Kills Social Security And Medicare.

Rick Scott has been in a feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for weeks over his tax the majority of Americans plan.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Sen. Scott thought that he could get away with proposing a tax increase on the majority of the country and taking away Social Security and Medicare in an election year. Scott believed that he would not hurt Republican Senate candidates by having them sign off to this political suicide mission of a platform.

Scott got too cute. He thought that he could fire up Republicans with his plan, but the fact that he was pressed on it on Fox News Sunday shows that it is dead in the water.

Even Fox News isn’t buying what Scott is selling, as GOP propaganda TV wants nothing to do with his terrible idea.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: