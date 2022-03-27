In Body Blow To Fox News, Chris Wallace Exposes The Network’s Big Lie

Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace explained that Fox isn’t about news and facts but questioning truth.

Wallace told The New York Times:

I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.

Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox. And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.

Fox Is Not News, But An Attack On News

Wallace was correct. Fox News changed during the Trump administration. Fox stopped any pretense of being a news network and became a political operation. Some of its on-air and behind-the-scenes talent went to work in the Trump administration. Fox News hosts became a shadow cabinet for Trump, the coverage was coordinated with the Trump White House.

Fox News became less about giving conservatives a voice on the cable news landscape. It shifted into being state-run television where any facts they disagree with are to be questioned and destroyed with propaganda.

Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are at the front of this movement, but they aren’t alone. The big but subtle shift at Fox came when the daytime news programming joined the war on truth.

Fox News isn’t news. The big lie is in the network’s name. There is no news at Fox News. It has become a propaganda arm of the Trump GOP, and someone like Chris Wallace no longer belonged there.

None of this will dissuade the couple of million viewers who tune into Fox daily, but it explains why the network has been stuck at the same base audience level for years.

The war on truth is only effective with those who want to be misled. Everyone else turns off Fox.

