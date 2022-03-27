Matt Gaetz Promises To Nominate Trump For Speaker (If He’s Not In Prison)

Accused child sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) promised to nominate Donald Trump to the next Speaker of the House.

Video:

Gaetz: I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of The US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/1MeVrwVIjI — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2022

Gaetz said to a Trump rally crowd in Georgia, “Give us the ability to take back the majority, fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden, and I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives.”

Rep. Gaetz is going to have a difficult time nominating Trump if he is sitting behind bars for child sex trafficking.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is doing everything in his power to cater to Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and the rest of the criminal element in his caucus, but at each turn, they keep sending McCarthy the message that he is not their choice for Speaker.

Trump Will Never Be Speaker Of The House

Matt Gaetz may be indicted for several felonies by the time that the next Speaker is nominated. Donald Trump will never be Speaker of the House because there are financial disclosure laws that apply to the Speaker that carry a penalty of five years in prison for each violation.

Matt Gaetz has been running a Trump for Speaker scam for a while. One suspects that he is doing it to court Trump’s favor so that Trump can get him out of federal prison if he ever returns to power.

Federal prosecutors are building their case against Gaetz for at least three felonies related to child sex trafficking, and the fact that Trump was hugging him at the rally speaks volumes about the morals of the Trump GOP.

