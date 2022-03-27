The 1/6 Committee Will Name The GOP’s Putin Puppets

Rep. Adam Kinzinger suggested during an interview that it was important for the 1/6 Committee to name those who are sympathetic to Putin.

Video:

Transcript via Face The Nation:

JOHN DICKERSON: You talked about rot in the system. Does the rot reach the Supreme Court?

REP. KINZINGER: Look, again, I’m not going to say that. I’m not going to say that it does or doesn’t. We’re just going to present the American people what the answer is. And the Supreme Court handles their own ethics. They handle their own internal stuff. But what we need to do is present to the American people where they’ve been lied to, where they’ve believed lies, where there are bad actors out there, for instance, that are sympathetic to Vladimir Putin. That kind of stuff is very important so that in five or ten years, when kids are reading in the history books about January 6th, they’re not buying into any of these conspiracies. They’re getting the truth.

Republicans Don’t Want Their Sympathies To Putin Exposed

The 1/6 Committee has demonstrated that they have collected and still are collecting a voluminous amount of evidence surrounding the period of the 2020 election through the 1/6 attack and beyond.

Some of these Republicans and media figures have made it easy. Three House Republicans voted against the resolution supporting Ukraine. Tucker Carlson is a featured player in Russian state media pushing Putin propaganda.

The 1/6 Committee could rock the Republican Party to its core by naming those sympathetic to Putin and helped in Trump’s plot to overturn the election.

Republicans should be worried about the committee report because Rep. Kinzinger suggested that the Committee is out to write the definitive history of the Trump attack on democracy.

