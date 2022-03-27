Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock In The Mouth After He Jokes About Jada

Chris Rock made a joke at the Oscars about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like GI Jane 2, so Will Smith walked up on stage and smacked him.
Video:
MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock made his joke. Will Smith walked up on stage and smacked him in the mouth. The sound cut out on the broadcast, but a little lip reading reveals that Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.” The audio then came back and Chris Rock not missing a beat said, “Wow, wow, Will Smith just (Audio cuts out). Rock continues, “That was the greatest night in the history of television. So, we are here…”
The unedited video:
UNCENSORED EXTENDED VERSION of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock from Japanese TV pic.twitter.com/s9BZoRyrrm
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022
Rock said when the US audio cut out, “Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”
Rock did seem genuinely shocked that he got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.
Chris Rock did not miss a beat, which says that Will Smith really can’t deliver much of a punch.
One thing is for sure. That is an Oscar moment that no one will forget.
