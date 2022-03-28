Adam Schiff Calls Out The DOJ As 1/6 Committee Votes To Hold Dan Scavino And Peter Navarro In Criminal Contempt

The 1/6 Committee voted to advance criminal contempt resolutions for Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro and showed their growing frustration with the Department of Justice.

The 1/6 Committee Turns Up The Heat On The DOJ

Video of Schiff:

Rep. Schiff said:

The Department of Justice has a duty to act on this referral and others we have sent and without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight. And with no oversight there is no accountability, not for the former president or any other president, past, present, future.

And that enforcement of the process congress ceased to be a coequal branch of government and the balance of power will be forever altered to the lasting detriment of the American people.

The 1/6 Committee had a counter-argument for Scavino and Navarro’s claims of executive privilege. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called the claims of executive privilege nonsense.

Video of Rep. Raskin:

Rep. Jamie Raskin, "These two men are in contempt of Congress, and we must cite them both for their brazen disregard of their duties and for our laws and institutions. " pic.twitter.com/x3Se0993kT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 29, 2022

The Committee voted 7-0 to advance the criminal contempt referral of Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House. The referral will be advanced by the House to the Department of Justice, and hopefully, the DOJ will do their jobs and criminally charge Scavino and Navarro.

