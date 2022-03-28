Biden Masterfully Takes Down Peter Doocy And Fox News Misinformation

Peter Doocy tried to hit Biden with some classic Fox News misinformation, but President demolished the tactics.

Video:

Doocy asked, “Are you worried that others to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back?

Biden answered, “What is getting walked back?”

Doocy, “Just in the last couple of days, it sounded like you told U.S. Troops they were going to Ukraine. It sounded like you said the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, and it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia.”

Biden responded, “None of the three occurred. None of the three. You interpret the language that way. I was talking to the troops. We were talking about helping train the troops in — that are — the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland. That’s the context. I sat there with those guys for a couple of hours. That’s what we talked about.”

Doocy followed up,” So when you said you are going to see when you are there — “

Biden explained, “I was referring to being with and talking with the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland.”

Doocy moved on to his next twisted tale, “When you set a chemical weapon used by Russia it will trigger a response in kind.”

Biden said, “It will trigger a significant response.”

Doocy seemed to want Biden to publicly announce U.S. strategy, “What does that mean?”

Biden wasn’t playing along, “I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? You have got to be silly.”

Doocy said,” The world wants to know?”

Biden explained, “The world wants to know a lot of things. I’m not telling you what the response would be then Russia knows the response.”

President Biden showed how it is done. He spotted the flaw in the Doocy/Fox News premise. Not only didn’t he accept the premise that his statements keep getting walked back, he bluntly rejected it and didn’t give Doocy an inch.

The President isn’t playing games with Fox, and he demonstrated how to take the opening presented by Fox News tactics and turn them into an advantage.

