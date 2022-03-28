Jared Kushner Fled The Country As Trump Plotted A Coup, Now He’ll Appear Before The 1/6 Committee

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner is going to appear before the 1/6 Committee on Thursday, but it is unclear what he will say.

Jared Kushner Literally Left The Country As Trump Plotted His Coup

ABC News reported:

On Jan. 6, Kushner was traveling back to Washington from Saudi Arabia, where he had helped negotiate an end to a rift in the Persian Gulf, when the attack on the Capitol began, and he did not return to the White House when he landed.

According to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl in his book “Betrayal,” Kushner avoided the White House because he thought he would get in a “fight” with the president, Kushner told a GOP lawmaker one day after the riot.

Because he was worried about getting into a fight with Trump, one should guess that Trump’s boy wonder Jared was not a fan of the coup plot.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Jared Kushner will tell the Committee anything of interest when he appears. Kushner’s conduct before the coup looks like that of a person who wanted to give himself an alibi.

The charitable view is that Jared Kushner wanted nothing to do with the coup, so he fled. The other view is that was involved, but might be the only person near this plot who thought ahead about potentially getting caught.

Either way, Jared Kushner is going to appear before the 1/6 Committee.

