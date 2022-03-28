Ted Cruz Is Under Investigation For Working Directly With Trump On Coup

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under investigation for working directly with Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reported:

An examination by The Washington Post of Cruz’s actions between Election Day and Jan. 6, 2021, shows just how deeply he was involved, working directly with Trump to concoct a plan that came closer than widely realized to keeping him in power.

…..

Eastman is fighting efforts by the committee to obtain emails that contain the word “Cruz,” among other search terms. In a filing, Eastman’s lawyer wrote that the committee’s subpoena of such records represents an effort “to sift through several months of Dr. Eastman’s political and personal communications which may have no connection to January 6.”

Cruz planned to use part of the Bush v. Gore ruling to argue that states had the power to nominate their own slate of electors and ignore the election results. The Cruz plan was more dangerous to democracy because it wasn’t concocted fantasy like Mike Pence refusing to certify the election.

If Ted Cruz and John Eastman had gotten an opening to argue before the Supreme Court, Donald Trump could have stayed in power.

Sen. Cruz completely sold himself out to Donald Trump because he assumes that if Trump doesn’t run in 2024, and he wants Trump’s blessing and voters for his own candidacy.

Ted Cruz is under investigation for what sounds like a crime against American democracy.