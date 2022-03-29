Trump Begs Putin To Release Fake Dirt On Hunter Biden

While appearing with a discredited conspiracy theorist, Trump asked Putin to help him by releasing fake dirt on Hunter Biden.

Politico reported:

Trump has repeatedly promoted dubious claims of foreign business dealings by Hunter Biden, specifically alleging that he received millions of dollars from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor, Yury Luzhkov.

“She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it,” Trump said in the interview conducted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “I think we should know that answer.”

Trump Returns To Begging Putin For Help

The reality is that Donald Trump has been pushing dubious conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden for years. Trump wants Putin to release his disinformation so that if Republicans win the House majority in November, they can use it as a basis to impeach Joe Biden.

Trump has never been much of a political strategist, so it isn’t difficult to see where this is going. The Republican House majority would impeach Joe Biden to “level the playing field,” and Trump will run on Hunter Biden conspiracy theories in 2024.

Donald Trump can’t win an election without interference from Putin. Trump needs Putin’s help that’s why he is a puppet.

Nothing has changed since 2016, Trump is still Putin’s most useful idiot, and he is hoping that the Russian dictator will meddle in another US election.

