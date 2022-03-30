Merrick Garland And The DOJ Have Been Subpoenaing Former Trump Officials

Merrick Garland and the DOJ have been subpoenaing former officials in Trump’s orbit about the rally that led to the Capitol attack.

Via: The Washington Post:

In the past two months, a federal grand jury in Washington has issued subpoena requests to some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding, and executing the Jan. 6 rally, said the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The development shows the degree to which the Justice Department investigation — which already involves more defendants than any other criminal prosecution in the nation’s history — has moved further beyond the storming of the Capitol to examine events preceding the attack.

The subpoenas don’t mean that those people are targets of the investigation, but that the DOJ has expanded the 1/6 criminal investigation to include those who planned the rally, and they want to talk to people in Trump’s orbit.

The subpoenas for Trump officials are the first public evidence that the DOJ and Merrick Garland are not sitting on their hands when it comes to Trump and potentially politically sensitive possible investigative targets.

The DOJ might not be moving as fast as people like, but they are not under the same deadline as Congress. AG Garland has at least until January 2025 to wrap up the investigation.

Even if Republicans win back the House, they can’t stop Garland’s investigation.

Things have been moving on the DOJ’s 1/6 criminal investigation, which is the worst news possible for Trump and his co-conspirators.