Sandy Hook Families Have Alex Jones Reeling After Rejecting Settlement Offer

A group of Sandy Hook families rejected Alex Jones’s settlement offer as nothing than Jones trying to escape a public reckoning.

The New Times reported:

Jones offered an FBI agent and 18 members of 10 families who lost loved ones in the school shooting $120,000 each to settle defamation lawsuits he lost against them in Texas and Connecticut late last year. In Connecticut, the FBI agent and 14 people from eight families rejected Jones’ offer, calling it “a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs.”

The families have called for an arrest warrant to be issued for Jones if he continues to not show up for his testimony in the damages lawsuit.

The Sandy Hook families aren’t looking for money. They want what was quoted above, a public reckoning under oath for Jones about his smear campaign for profit against the families of children and adults who died in one of the most horrific school shootings in American history.

Alex Jones already lost the defamation lawsuit. The current lawsuit is about damages. No amount of money can undo the damage that Alex Jones has done, but the families can hold Jones publicly accountable under oath for the entire world to see.

