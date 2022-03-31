Nancy Pelosi Destroys Clarence And Ginni Thomas With The Truth

Speaker Pelosi said that Clarence Thomas should never have been appointed, and Ginni Thomas is a proud coup contributor.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi said of Justice Thomas, “I don’t think you should have ever been appointed.”

Later, the Speaker was talking about a Supreme Court code of ethics when she said, “Why should they have lower standards than members of congress in terms of reporting and the rest? I hear people say from time to time it’s a personal decision to whether he should recuse himself. If your wife is an admitted proud contributor to a coup of our country, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards.”

Pelosi didn’t pull any punches as she said the things that Republicans like Mitch McConnell are too terrified to say. It is telling that Republicans consistently gloss over Ginni Thomas’s participation in the plot to overturn the election. Ginni Thomas is a coup participant.

Clarence Thomas should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court. Justice and Ginni Thomas are a power couple of conservative corruption that is a danger to American democracy.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: