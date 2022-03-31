Newsmax’s Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Hits a New Low

Newsmax host Greg Kelly is facing criticism after a segment in which he denounced the LGBTQ community and questioned why movies about LGBTQ people have to exist.

Oddly, Kelly compared being LGBTQ to having a hobby, suggesting that it is not unlike his own hobby of building model trains.

“I don’t get this be your whole self routine at work or even in art, even in products that you are creating for other people to consume,” Kelly said on Newsmax Wednesday. “For instance, take me, I love model trains. Did you know that? I actually do.”

“I love trains. I love them,” he continued. “I don’t talk about a lot on TV because it’s a pretty niche hobby and not a lot of people are into it. Alright, especially at my age. That’s my thing. I’ll do it on my time and I’m not going to bother you about it fair? You get it? I think that’s a pretty good analogy.”

Kelly has a history of making anti-LGBTQ comments on his program.

Late last year, he claimed that being gay is “almost like a full-time job” for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, suggesting that he was only offered his job in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet because of his sexual orientation.

Newsmax host complains that "being gay, I mean, it's almost like a full-time job" for Pete Buttigieg pic.twitter.com/zaTnQCLCRr — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 10, 2021

Kelly’s remarks are just the latest sign that the right-wing is normalizing and monetizing anti-LGBTQ extremism, coming on the heels of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signing the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” into law.

The bill aims to “reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of 9 their children in a specified manner.”

The bill will also prohibit “a school district from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a specified manner” and authorizes parents to “bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment that a school district procedure or practice violates certain provisions of law.”

Similar legislation is being considered in other states, including Georgia.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: