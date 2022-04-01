17 Organizations Ask House And Senate Democrats To Investigate Clarence Thomas For Misconduct

17 organizations have come together to call on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for misconduct.

Via: The Washington Post:

This Friday, 17 progressive organizations are releasing a letter calling on Democrats to launch a congressional investigation of Justice Thomas’s “misconduct in his handling of cases regarding the January 6 insurrection, the 2020 presidential election, and other cases involving his wife’s political activities.”

As the groups note in their letter, which is spearheaded by Take Back the Court, Supreme Court justices are bound by a federal statute that says they, like other judges, should recuse themselves from any case in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

In practical terms, the only way to get Justice Thomas off the court would be to impeach and convict him. He is not going to resign. Even if Chief Justice Roberts requested his resignation, there is nothing that he can do to compel him to resign.

The investigation in the House and Senate would be more effective in making the case for why the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics, term limits, or expanding the court.

Clarence Thomas and his wife are corrupt threats to US democracy.

Republicans aren’t going to do anything about the threat, and a congressional investigation is a logical place to start.