Madison Cawthorn Blames The Left For His Tales Of GOP Cocaine And GOP Orgies

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is blaming the left and the media for quoting him about Republican cocaine use and orgies.

Cawthorn issued a statement:

It is all the media and fault of the left that Madison Cawthorn accused Republicans of doing cocaine and engaging in orgies.

Here is the quote from Cawthorn:

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics. … Then all of a sudden you get invited — ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ … What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy. … Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it’s like, this is wild.”

Cawthorn called Republicans in the House a bunch of old, coked up, perverts, but somehow this is all the fault of the left and the media.

It is always a tell when a Republican breaks out those old chestnuts of messaging, blaming the left and the media.

Voters in North Carolina are trying to get Cawthorn disqualified from the ballot for a reason. 

He is an out-of-control insurrectionist who clearly can’t be trusted in Congress or life.

