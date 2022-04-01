Madison Cawthorn Blames The Left For His Tales Of GOP Cocaine And GOP Orgies

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is blaming the left and the media for quoting him about Republican cocaine use and orgies.

Cawthorn issued a statement:

Madison Cawthorn issues a statement blaming the media for his cocaine orgy comments. pic.twitter.com/G2ozuzSMPe — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2022

It is all the media and fault of the left that Madison Cawthorn accused Republicans of doing cocaine and engaging in orgies.

Here is the quote from Cawthorn:

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics. … Then all of a sudden you get invited — ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ … What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy. … Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it’s like, this is wild.”

Cawthorn called Republicans in the House a bunch of old, coked up, perverts, but somehow this is all the fault of the left and the media.

It is always a tell when a Republican breaks out those old chestnuts of messaging, blaming the left and the media.

Voters in North Carolina are trying to get Cawthorn disqualified from the ballot for a reason.

He is an out-of-control insurrectionist who clearly can’t be trusted in Congress or life.

