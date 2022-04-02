Biden Wants Merrick Garland To Prosecute Trump

As late as last year, President Biden privately said that he would like Attorney General Garland to prosecute Trump.

The New York Times reported:

As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments. And while the President has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.

Biden would like to see Trump prosecuted for his many alleged crimes against the United States of America, but he is respecting the autonomy of the Justice Department after it was corrupted by Donald Trump.

President Biden apparently shares your frustration if you are frustrated by the lack of high-level action by AG Garland. The 1/6 Committee expressed their frustration with Garland during a recent meeting.

The pressure is growing on the Attorney General to do more to hold Trump accountable, and while the President is doing the right thing by not behaving like Trump, it is time for Garland to act.

