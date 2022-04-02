Lauren Boebert Claims Kaleigh McEnany Was A Better Press Secretary Than Jen Psaki

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tried to claim that Trump propagandist Kaleigh McEnany was a better press secretary than Jen Psaki:

The only thing Jen Psaki did as press secretary was prove to America how much better Kayleigh McEnany was. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 2, 2022

In case anyone has forgotten how McEnany handled her duties as press secretary, the media openly wondered if the White House press briefing was broken.

ABC News wrote in June of 2020:

Under Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press briefing has become a streamlined, full-throated advertisement for a president facing re-election, a venue for attacks on the media and a forum relatively light on information about what government is doing.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, whose term as White House Correspondents’ Association president just ended, wrote in The Washington Post this month that he believed it is the White House press secretary’s duty to hold briefings regularly, “but not like this.”

McEnany used the platform of the White House press briefing to disinform the American people about what their government is doing. That is the kind of press secretary that Rep. Boebert wants to have speaking to the American people.

Jen Psaki will be leaving the White House in May, and she is in negotiations to join MSNBC.

Psaki has held over 200 briefings as press secretary and has drawn praise for her willingness to engage and answer questions. Psaki doesn’t cherry-pick questions from friendly outlets as the Trump administration did. No one will ever forget the Trump White House calling on uncredentialed reporters from One America News during briefings.

Jen Psaki and the Biden administration have restored the White House press briefing as a source of information for the American people about what the Executive Branch is doing.

Lauren Boebert wants a White House that lies, but most Americans appreciate that Psaki has helped to restore honesty to the White House press briefing

