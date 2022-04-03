Hillary Clinton Shuts Down Chuck Todd’s Effort To Blame Biden For Ukraine

Chuck Todd tried to suggest that Biden wasn’t doing enough to stop Russia in Ukraine, but Hillary Clinton shut him down.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

CHUCK TODD:

I want to pick up on — I know you were listening to the interview with Masha Gessen. I want to pick up on Masha’s last point there, which seemed to imply that no matter when we’ve confronted Putin, and I could go back really all the way to when he came into power, we’ve — it seems as if we’ve always come up a bit short. We’ve drawn a line not quite as far as others would like to draw, you — whether it was — you’ve made points of this about Syria. Perhaps we should have drawn a thicker line on what happened in Crimea. Why is that, and are you concerned we’re – we’re maybe holding back now a little too much?

HILLARY CLINTON:

Well, no. Now I think we are really looking at this with our eyes wide open and seeing very clearly the threat that he poses not just to Ukraine, as we can watch every night on our news, but really to Europe, to democracy and the global stability that we thought we were building in the last 20 years. So, Chuck, I really agree with both what Secretary Blinken said, that we’ve got to continue to keep the pressure on Putin and the Russian troops. We cannot, in any way, pause our efforts to support the Ukrainians. And I agree with Masha that we have to double down. There is more that can be done to increase pressure and stress, additional sanctions, more in the way of lethal aid. And now that there has been a pushback thanks to the brave Ukrainian military offensive action, there is time to resupply the Ukrainians so that they can continue to defend their country.

CHUCK TODD:

You heard Secretary Blinken essentially say, look, sanctions relief could happen. That all depends on the behavior of Russia. Can we really live in a world where Putin’s let back into the new world order?

HILLARY CLINTON:

Well, that’s not what I heard him say. What I heard him say was that, really, we are going to support the Ukrainians, the people and the government of Ukraine, as they try to figure out what for them is the best way forward, and that I think is exactly the right position for the United States, Europe and the West and other countries to take.

The reason why Chuck Todd gets on the nerves of so many Meet The Press viewers is that he is a textbook example of the corporate media’s belief that Republican talking points represent the “conventional wisdom” of the nation because the United States, in their view, is a conservative country.

Hillary Clinton shut Todd down twice. She rejected the premise of his initial question about the US doing enough in Ukraine, and then she corrected him on what Sec. of State Blinken said.

Clinton is an expert on foreign relations, global alliances, and geopolitics, and she wasn’t about to let Todd backdoor his way into blaming Biden for the Crimea invasion that happened while he was Vice President in 2014.

Former Sec. of State Clinton had no space for Chuck Todd’s blame the Democrats political analysis.

