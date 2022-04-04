Obamacare Is Still Here, Trump Is Gone, And Obama Is Coming Back To The White House To Celebrate

President Biden will have his old boss, former President Obama, back at the White House to celebrate the success of the Affordable Care Act.

According to NBC News:

Former President Barack Obama will return to theWhite House on Tuesday for the first time since he left office to promote the Affordable Care Act in an event alongside President Joe Biden, a White House official said.

The celebration of the 2010 health care overhaul will be their first joint appearance since they attended events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at Ground Zero in New York last fall, the official said.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is one of those laws that has become fundamental to the fabric of the social safety net. There is an entire generation of young Americans who take for granted the protections that the law has given them.

Obamacare is one of the great policy-making achievements of the last forty years. As a candidate, Barack Obama promised hope and change. He delivered a transformative presidency that bettered and saved lives through the Affordable Care Act.

Former President Obama belongs in the same category as FDR and LBJ in the area of social safety net policy.

Most Americans feel that affordable healthcare is a right thanks to the ACA. The United States is moving toward a system of universal health care access thanks to Obamacare.

Trump and the Republicans failed to destroy Obamacare. Trump is gone, and now Obama will be back at the White House to celebrate the ACA.

