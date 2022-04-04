White House Busts Ted Cruz Lying About Judge Jackson

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain shot down Sen. Cruz’s lie that Judge Jackson would be the most extreme Justice in history.

Video:

Cruz said:

There have been 115 men and women who have served on the supreme court. If judge Jackson is confirmed, I believe she will prove to be the most extreme and the furthest left Justice ever to serve on the United States Supreme Court. She’ll be to the left of Justice Sotomayor. She will be to the left of Justice Kagan. She will be way, way, way to the left of Justice Stephen Breyer.

That’s why radical leftist groups have pledged to spend over $1 million supporting her nomination, while they demanded the Biden white house pick the furthest left, the most extreme nominee. That’s their agenda. Our Democratic colleagues like to pretend they don’t support the agenda this Justice can be predicted to follow.

Based on her record, if she is confirmed, I think the odds are virtually 100% that she will vote to overturn Heller versus District of Columbia, which means she will vote to overturn to take away the second amendment right to keep and bear arms of every individual. If she is confirmed, the odds are virtually 100% she will vote to overturn the Citizens United case, which means she will vote to take away the free speech rights of Americans to participate in the political process. If she is confirmed, the odds are nearly 100% she will vote to strike down every single reasonable restriction on abortion across the country.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain responded:

Nothing in Judge Jackson's record, experience, or temperament supports this assertion. https://t.co/PdQGLz6bwo — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 4, 2022

There is nothing in Jackson’s record that denotes extremism in any direction. Jackson is known for her perfect rating from the American Bar Association, where she never had a single complaint from liberal or conservative attornies. Her reputation is one of fairness.

Ted Cruz was advocating against a fictitious Judge Jackson that doesn’t exist, and the White House called him out on it.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: