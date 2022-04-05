Former Trump Official Turned House Candidate Busted For Voter Fraud

Matt Mowers, an official who worked in the Trump administration, and is now running for the House voted twice in two different states in 2016.

The AP reported:

A former Trump administration official now running for Congress in New Hampshire voted twice during the 2016 primary election season, potentially violating federal voting law and leaving him at odds with the Republican Party’s intense focus on “election integrity.”

Matt Mowers, a leading Republican primary candidate looking to unseat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary, voting records show. At the time, Mowers served as the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign in the pivotal early voting state.

So much for “election integrity.”

It turns out the Republicans who are complaining most about election and voter fraud are also the people committing election and voter fraud.

The statute of limitations has expired on Mowers’ potential federal crimes, but the idea of voting in two different state presidential primaries in the same cycle shows what many Republicans think about election integrity.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under investigation for registering to vote in North Carolina at an address that he does not own or reside in.

Voter fraud is a crime, and it is the Trump Republicans who are committing it.

