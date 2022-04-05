GOP Is In Big Trouble As Eric Greitens’s Ex-Wife Says She Has Photo Evidence Of Domestic Violence

The ex-wife of former Missouri Governor turned Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens says she has evidence documenting domestic violence.

The Missouri Independent reported:

Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says in a new court filing that she has photos and other evidence to back up her claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens physically abused her and their children as his political career unraveled.

In a statement embedded in a court filing Thursday in Boone County Circuit Court as part of her ongoing child custody battle with the former governor, Sheena Greitens said she tried to resolve differences without a public fight. But she said that Eric Greitens’s attacks on her character push for records to be sealed and demands that the case be sent to mediation show he cares more about his campaign for U.S. Senate than his sons.

Greitens is accused of physically abusing both his ex-wife and his two young sons.

He is yet another Senate candidate in Trump’s Republican Party with allegations of domestic violence in their past. Republicans in Georgia are sounding the alarm that chosen Trump Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has also been accused of domestic violence, can’t win in November.

If Sheena Greitens has photographic evidence of domestic violence, it will cause a major problem for the Republican Party. Greitens should have already been drummed out of the Missouri Senate race, but since the Republican Party has no decency and doesn’t care about the well-being of women and children, the accused abuser is still in the race.

Greitens should be behind bars if he abused his wife and children, but in the Republican Party, spousal and child abuse means that one gets to run for the U.S. Senate.

