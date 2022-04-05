Investigators Are Closing In as Ivanka Trump is Scheduled to Meet with 1/6 Panel

Ivanka Trump will meet with the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection and respond to questions about the attack. Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the committee last week.

NBC was first to report on the scheduled meeting.

“It was not immediately clear whether Ivanka Trump’s expected testimony would happen in-person or virtually, NBC reported, noting that Kushner had spoken with the committee for six hours.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump have not responded to requests for comment.

In January, the panel sent Trump a letter asking for her testimony, noting that prior testimony from General Keith Kellogg stated that White House staff had wanted former President Donald Trump to “quell” the attack on the United States Capitol, which took place when a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the building on the false premise that the 2020 general election had been stolen. Kellogg said that staff recognized that Ivanka Trump was perhaps the only person who could “persuade him to act.”

“Given Ms. Trump’s presence in the White House on January 6th, the Select Committee is seeking her knowledge about the former President’s actions related to the deployment of the National Guard to respond to the violence,” the committee said in a statement on January 20.

The committee noted that Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chairs the commitee, had made clear that the committee “has information suggesting that White House staff and others were attempting to persuade President Trump to halt his statements regarding a ‘stolen election’ and were working directly with other supporters outside the White House in an effort to persuade President Trump to do so.”