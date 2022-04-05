Ivanka Trump Spent Hours Answering Questions From The 1/6 Committee About Her Dad’s Coup

Ivanka Trump was described as not chatty, but she did answer the questions of the 1/6 Committee.

CBS News reported:

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi told reporters that, unlike some witnesses who appeared before the committee, she did not to his knowledge attempt to invoke the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege to avoid giving the committee information.

“She’s answering questions,” Thompson said. “Not in a broad, chatty term, but she’s answering questions.”

In other words, Ivanka Trump was saying just enough to avoid a contempt charge and only volunteering the minimum amount of required information. Unlike her husband, Ivanka Trump was in the White House and was a part of conversations with her father before and during the 1/6 attack.

Ivanka Trump likely has more legal jeopardy in the situation than Jared Kushner.

The 1/6 Committee is not likely to be looking for Ivanka Trump to provide them with new information. Instead, if previous witnesses are a guide, they want her to confirm information that they already have and add context.

Ivanka Trump could have possibly claimed executive privilege, but as an unpaid non-governmental employee, her claim would have been far from ironclad.

It is becoming clear who was involved in the coup plot and who wasn’t based on who is willing to talk. The silence of those who have refused to speak to the committee lays out a roadmap of the plot.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: