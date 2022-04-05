Meet The 63 House Republicans Who Voted No On A Resolution To Defend Democracy

Sixty-three House Republicans voted against a resolution supporting NATO and creating a center for democratic resilience.

Manu Raju tweeted the list:

63 Rs voted NO on a non-binding resolution reaffirming “unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as an alliance founded on democratic principles" and calling on Biden to push to establish a "center for democratic resilience" at NATO.https://t.co/qY4zyb7YFm pic.twitter.com/696Wq2xLUs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2022

Many of the names on this list are well-known and outspoken enemies of democracy such as Boebert, Cawthorn, Gaetz, Gosar, Gohmert, Perry, Greene, Rosendale, and Massie. Rosendale and Massie recently attended the emergency meeting of Putin supporting GOP on Ukraine.

Many of the others listed above were were supporters of, or suspected participants in Trump’s coup and the Capitol attack.

The list is essentially a list of the Putin sympathizers within the House Republican caucus. The Republicans aren’t hiding. They oppose NATO. They are sympathetic to Vladimir Putin. These are the Republicans who tried to destroy democracy once to keep Donald Trump in office and they will keep trying because they value power and celebrity more than freedom and the American people.

The domestic threat to America is literally inside the House.

