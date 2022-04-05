Twitter Appoints Elon Musk to Its Board of Directors:

In a move that will likely result in less controversy surrounding Twitter and its policies, Twitter appointed Elon Musk to its Board of Directors. The move comes after he bought a 9.2% share in the company. According to Axios, contrary to any friction or worry, Twitter was happy to have Musk aboard (They did extend the invitation, a large number of shares doesn’t equate to an appointment on the board).

According to Axios:

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing [Elon Musk] to our board!” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Tuesday. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” he added.

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Musk responded.

It does look like a move that will benefit all parties, including the American left, because Musk earned credibility with conservatives by equating Twitter with the town square and had questions about free speech, sounding a lot like the Trump supporters who believe the same.

As part of the board, Musk will almost surely gain an appreciation for the rules established (though they may be tweaked) and why the platform cannot simply be the town square. There are liability concerns, governmental regulation concerns, and corporate ethical concerns that all go into decisions as to the rules and how they’re applied. Even in the town square, if a man is yelling out dangerous things, the police can remove him.

It would be at that point when a light bulb might go off with Elon, who may well then turn around and become an outspoken proponent for the basis of Twitter’s policies, even if they are somewhat tweaked to allow people to apply for an account after five years or some other change. It is very hard to tell.

It does seem like a certainty that Musk will soon understand that the rules were not arbitrarily set to keep one political side silent. It is not the left’s fault that much of the overt racism, dangerous misinformation, and threatening tweets come from the right.

